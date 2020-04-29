Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 26,298 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $273.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

