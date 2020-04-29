Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,371 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 322.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

