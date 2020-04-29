Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $624,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,273 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

