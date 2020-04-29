Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,547 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $551,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after acquiring an additional 580,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 184.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,644,000 after acquiring an additional 498,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,664 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $256.96 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average of $223.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.