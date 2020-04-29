Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 128,476 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 128,476 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,039,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

