Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,775,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,807 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,645,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,071 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Vale had a positive return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.