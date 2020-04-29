2,038 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,481,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162,987 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,602 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,094,000 after purchasing an additional 165,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

