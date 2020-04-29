Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $3.51 Million in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. NextEra Energy makes up 1.9% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In other news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

