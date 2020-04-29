Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000. Philip Morris International makes up 3.1% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

