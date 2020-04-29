Certified Advisory Corp Grows Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 15,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 422,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.57.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

