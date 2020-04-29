BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of BP by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.