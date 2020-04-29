Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

