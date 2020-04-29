Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 259,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.