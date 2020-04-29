Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.08

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 98687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $502,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,221,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,801 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,398. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

