Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 17,988 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,988 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $503.45 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $1,686,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $11,488,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

