Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 575,690 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 101.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,690 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $27,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,784,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,387,000 after acquiring an additional 868,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.