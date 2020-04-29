CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBAY. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 75,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $114.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

