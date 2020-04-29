CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBAY. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 75,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $114.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $3.51 Million in NextEra Energy Inc
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $3.51 Million in NextEra Energy Inc
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc.
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc.
Certified Advisory Corp Grows Position in Clorox Co
Certified Advisory Corp Grows Position in Clorox Co
BP plc Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp
BP plc Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc.
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc.
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report