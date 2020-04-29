Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 605,401 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital upped their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

