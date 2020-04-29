1776 Wealth LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.8% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,034.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,903.41. The company has a market cap of $1,161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

