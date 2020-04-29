Insider Selling: BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Sells 114,528 Shares of Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $3,151,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,656,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BJ stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 252,565 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $3,968,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $1,965,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,213,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

