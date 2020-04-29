Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 6,657 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55.

SQ stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Director Sells 114,528 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Director Sells 114,528 Shares of Stock
Square, Inc. Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 6,657 Shares of Stock
Square, Inc. Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 6,657 Shares of Stock
Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Brookmont Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Brookmont Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hydro One Price Target to $26.00
Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hydro One Price Target to $26.00
16,907 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. Purchased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC
16,907 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. Purchased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report