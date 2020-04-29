Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 6,657 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55.

SQ stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

