Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

