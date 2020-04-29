Brookmont Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co makes up approximately 2.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.