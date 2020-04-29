Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to $26.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.52% from the stock’s previous close.

HRNNF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised Hydro One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC raised Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of HRNNF opened at $18.37 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

