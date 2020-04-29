16,907 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Shares of EMR opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

