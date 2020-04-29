Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $262.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.14 and its 200-day moving average is $278.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

