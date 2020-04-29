Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 900 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $11,229,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,951,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,286 shares of company stock worth $22,117,823. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

