Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 3.9% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.79.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

