Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.