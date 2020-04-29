Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 447,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

