Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of CNCE opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $13.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

