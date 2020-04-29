Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE:CNI opened at $82.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,564,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,800,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,444,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.