Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 29,778 Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Clear Street Markets LLC owned about 0.15% of Craft Brew Alliance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BREW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BREW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Craft Brew Alliance stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $298.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. Analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

