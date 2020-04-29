Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after buying an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after buying an additional 196,237 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.22.

TDOC opened at $181.15 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -131.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $2,656,243.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

