Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

