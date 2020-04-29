Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.07.

AMG stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $114.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

In related news, EVP Hugh Cutler acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,053.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.12 per share, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,671.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

