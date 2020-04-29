Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 9,000 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.