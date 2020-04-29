AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $750.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.50. AZZ has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AZZ by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AZZ by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

