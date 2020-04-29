Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 8,598 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

