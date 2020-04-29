Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 1,514 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $165,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of W opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.01. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -11.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Wayfair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,772,000 after acquiring an additional 183,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

