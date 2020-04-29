Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average is $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

