Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Investments raised its holdings in Eaton by 68.3% during the first quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 6,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,735 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 49,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

