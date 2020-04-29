Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells 1,956 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $83.41.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.21.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
