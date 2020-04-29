Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells 1,956 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

