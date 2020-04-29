Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 1,455 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $266.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

