Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $929,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.
In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.