Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $929,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

