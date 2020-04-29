Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $451.53

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $451.53 and last traded at $450.00, with a volume of 6973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.92.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.60 and a 200-day moving average of $378.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $896,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,663 shares of company stock worth $35,952,998 in the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,811,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,250,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

