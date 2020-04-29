Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 11,105 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

TSCO stock opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

