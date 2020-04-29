Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $740,000 Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. FMR LLC increased its position in 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average of $160.91. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $192.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

