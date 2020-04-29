Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires New Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

