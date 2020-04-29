Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 145.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 196,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,397,000 after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,233,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.